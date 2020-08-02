GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM opened at $6.72 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

