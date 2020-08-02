GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 811,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

