GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 147.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 231,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,740,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

