GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

