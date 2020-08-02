GWM Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $146.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

