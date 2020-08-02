GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

SSRM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.