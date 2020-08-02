GWM Advisors LLC Buys 12,219 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,455,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 82.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

