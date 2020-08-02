GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

PM stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

