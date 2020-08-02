GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 18.35. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

