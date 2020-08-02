GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.