GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,226 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $4,084,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $228,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $173,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.43.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.