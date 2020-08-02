GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,651 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,181 shares of company stock worth $6,851,010. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.