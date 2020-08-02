GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.3% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $306.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

