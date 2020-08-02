Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Director Sells $69,300.00 in Stock

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Director Larry J. Lebarre sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

Greystone Logistics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Greystone Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greystone Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

