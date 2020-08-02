Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Director Sells $69,300.00 in Stock

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Director Larry J. Lebarre sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

Greystone Logistics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Greystone Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greystone Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

