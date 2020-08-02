Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grenke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.33 ($79.03).

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Friday. Grenke has a 12 month low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 12 month high of €104.40 ($117.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.39.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.