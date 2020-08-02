Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok Acquires 63,947 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,514.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $11.98 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 271,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.