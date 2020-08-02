Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.78)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.10 ($2.11).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 85.26 ($1.05) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -65.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($17,573.22). Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($24,624.66).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

