Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €103.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.82 ($97.55).

Safran stock opened at €89.44 ($100.49) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.37. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

