Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €29.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.00 ($37.08).

RNO opened at €20.06 ($22.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.44. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

