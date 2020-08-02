Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €13.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.96) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.18 ($15.93).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.