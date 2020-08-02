Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €84.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.09 ($85.50).

Airbus stock opened at €62.01 ($69.67) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.50.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

