Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,740,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,965,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $32.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

