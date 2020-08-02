Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $657.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.78.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$90.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

