Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $657.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.78.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
