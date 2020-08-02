Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.43).

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.95 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00. Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

