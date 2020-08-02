GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,529.80 ($18.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.