GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,832.24 ($22.55).
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,529.80 ($18.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.