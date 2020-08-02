Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBCI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

