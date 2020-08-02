Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos Purchases 1,140 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

