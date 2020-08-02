George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WNGRF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

WNGRF stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

