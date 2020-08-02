General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $146.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

