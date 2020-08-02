GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €27.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €27.00 ($30.34) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.89 ($30.22).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €30.63 ($34.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.43. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €31.74 ($35.66). The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -32.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

