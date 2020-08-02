GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on September 14th

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Friday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DIGS opened at GBX 125 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. GCP Student Living has a 12-month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GCP Student Living to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GCP Student Living in a report on Friday.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.