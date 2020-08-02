Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

