Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:GYS opened at GBX 942 ($11.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 92.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 882 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 792.59. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.47 ($12.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

