GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $226.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GLPG stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.85. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

