Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GAIA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.78.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

