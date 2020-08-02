FY2022 EPS Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $86,756.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,176 shares of company stock worth $7,091,801. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

