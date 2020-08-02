FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreased by Analyst

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

