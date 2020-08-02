FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.