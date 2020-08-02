FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) Cut by Cormark

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) – Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thescore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.67. Thescore has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

