FY2020 EPS Estimates for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Increased by Analyst

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Systemax in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SYX opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Systemax has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.22%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

