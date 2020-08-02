FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Increased by Analyst

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $22.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.77. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $23.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $647.92 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

