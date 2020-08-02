FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

