FY2020 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Raised by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

