FY2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of OBNK opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

