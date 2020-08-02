FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

MPB stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.50. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

