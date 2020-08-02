FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increased by B. Riley

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intevac in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

IVAC stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.