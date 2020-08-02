FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Banccorp Raised by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Heartland Banccorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Banccorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

HLAN stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.