FY2020 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.41. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

FFIV stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $1,279,727. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

