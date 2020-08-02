FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Increased by Analyst

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.75 million.

