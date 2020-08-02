FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increased by Analyst

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

BSVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank7 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

